Young Donegal Jockey Patrick McGettigan to race in Italy

Donegal Jockey Patrick McGettigan is travelling to Pisa, Italy this week to compete in the Ribot Cup.

The 16 year old will be the youngest jockey riding in the event at the racecourse of San Rossore.

Patrick was one of several jockey’s selected from all over Europe to race.

The Ribot Cup on Sunday will comprise of three races, in which the mounts of the horses are drawn.

A points classification declares the winner.

In his career to date, Patrick has already achieved four victories under the training of JP Murtagh.

The trip to Italy will be his second international experience, having previously raced in Great Britain.