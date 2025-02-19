Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Young Donegal Jockey Patrick McGettigan to race in Italy

Donegal Jockey Patrick McGettigan is travelling to Pisa, Italy this week to compete in the Ribot Cup.

The 16 year old will be the youngest jockey riding in the event at the racecourse of San Rossore.

Patrick was one of several jockey’s selected from all over Europe to race.

The Ribot Cup on Sunday will comprise of three races, in which the mounts of the horses are drawn.

A points classification declares the winner.

In his career to date, Patrick has already achieved four victories under the training of JP Murtagh.

The trip to Italy will be his second international experience, having previously raced in Great Britain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

joe mchugh dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Aengus O’Snodaigh hails former Donegal Minister’s efforts to learn the Irish language

19 February 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Increased police presence in Coleraine following seizure of ‘sinister’ items

19 February 2025
car insurance
Top Stories, News

123% jump in motorists caught driving without insurance in Donegal

19 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

joe mchugh dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Aengus O’Snodaigh hails former Donegal Minister’s efforts to learn the Irish language

19 February 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Increased police presence in Coleraine following seizure of ‘sinister’ items

19 February 2025
car insurance
Top Stories, News

123% jump in motorists caught driving without insurance in Donegal

19 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2025
omaghbomb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Omagh survivor tells inquiry how her body was “peppered with metal”

19 February 2025
Guildhall Derry City and Strabane District Council
Top Stories, News

Special Council meeting to take place today to discuss bail hostels in Derry and Strabane

19 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube