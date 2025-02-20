880 planned procedures cancelled at LUH in January

It’s emerged 880 planned procedures were cancelled at Letterkenny University Hospital last month.

In 2024, almost 2,000 procedures were cancelled at the hospital, down significantly compared to the previous year when there were 6,000 cancellations.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says it’s clear that the Government has repeatedly refused to intervene to address the ongoing crisis at the hospital in terms of capacity and staffing issues.

He is calling on the new Health Minister to end what he termed the ‘blatant discrimination’ against Letterkenny University Hospital: