Creeslough Tragedy: Law firm pledges challenge to “insensitive” planning decision

Phoniex Law, the firm representing a number of the families affected by the Creeslough Tradgey say the planning permission decision to see a shop and forecourt constructed at the site will be challenged at every stage.

In a statement released, the move was called “insensitive” and “morally bankrupt”, placing commercial and business interests above the interests and rights of the victim’s families.

Questions are also being raised as to why the families were not informed before the general public.

Anne Marie Boyle lost her sister and nephew, Catherine and James O’Donnell in the blast. She spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show.

Anne Marie says the families need support moving forward:

Statement in full:

CREESLOUGH FAMILIES WILL CHALLENGE PLANNING PERMISSION

It has been announced today that Donegal County Council has approved the Planning Permission at the site of the Creeslough explosion.

Phoenix Law act for a number of the families who have confirmed their intention to challenge this decision:

Darragh Mackin, Partner at Phoenix Law said:

“It is difficult to comprehend a more insenstityive and morally bankrupt decision in recent times. Despite the fierce and unrelenting pleas from the families directly affected, the Donegal County Council has placed commercial and business interests above the interests and rights of these families. Such a decision will not be taken lying down. Our clients have today signalled their intention to challenge every aspect of this planning decision in an effort to vindicate their rights, and the rights of their loved ones.

It is unfathomable that the Grenfell tower or the Stardust nightclub would be rebuilt. Creeslough is no different. This decision seeks to rub salt into the open wounds of these families who have now for a second time in recent months, been compelled to fight for what ought to be very basic rights. But fight they will. Questions must be asked when a contentious decision such as this appears in the local media in Donegal before it is even as much as notified to these families. In many ways, this relevation underscores the families’ concerns as to the motivations of the instant decision.”