A cyclist has died following a collision in Moycullen in Galway.

Gardai were called to the scene at Clydagh on the N59 shortly after midday, following reports of a collision between a truck and a cyclist.

The man in his 90s was taken to University Hospital Galway, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road remains closed for a forensic investigation and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.