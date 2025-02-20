Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Doherty urges government to proceed with public inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

Former Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the government has not ruled out a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy, but believes the garda investigation should be completed first.

She was responding to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who said even the Garda Commissioner has accepted there is nothing to prevent an inquiry being initiated while the investigation is ongoing.

He also hit out at the way the planning decision was communicated, saying families should not have learned of it from the media……………….

Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI crew respond to two medical emergencies in four days

20 February 2025
luh new 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

880 planned procedures cancelled at LUH in January

20 February 2025
Pearse Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty urges government to proceed with public inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

20 February 2025
new look letterkenny
Top Stories, News

New Look to close Irish operations

20 February 2025
