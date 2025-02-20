Doherty urges government to proceed with public inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

Former Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the government has not ruled out a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy, but believes the garda investigation should be completed first.

She was responding to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who said even the Garda Commissioner has accepted there is nothing to prevent an inquiry being initiated while the investigation is ongoing.

He also hit out at the way the planning decision was communicated, saying families should not have learned of it from the media……………….