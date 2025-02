Donegal County Council is expanding its team of lifeguards ahead of the 2025 summer bathing season.

The Council has praised the stellar work of lifeguards in the county last year who were involved in five rescues after people got into difficulty in the water.

The Council is now accepting applications for those interested in a role as a lifeguard.

More information is available on donegalcoco.ie.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Monday, March 3rd.