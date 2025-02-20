Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fitness requirements for garda recruits to be relaxed

Garda recruits won’t have to undergo such severe fitness tests in the future.
The force is relaxing the rules to encourage more people to join.
There’s currently a big push to increase garda numbers but one thing stopping this is the fitness test.

Many people are failing it so garda management has decided to relax the rules according to the Irish Times.

162 out of 520 candidates didn’t pass it last year.

Sit ups and push ups are now being removed while the bleep test is being made easier.

The fitness test will also be standardised instead of having different versions for men and women and older and younger candidates.

