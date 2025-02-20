Highland Radio’s Colm Ferriter announced as Seachtain na Gaeilge Ambassador for Donegal

Highland Radio’s Colm Ferriter has been announced as this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge Ambassador for Donegal.

Seachtain na Gaeilge will be launched at an event in Leabharlann na Rosann, Ionad Theampall Chróine, An Clochán Liath on Friday, 28th February at 7.30pm.

The festival promotes the use of the Irish language and Irish culture in Ireland and abroad and is the largest celebration of our native language and culture in existence. The festival provides an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the Irish language, from native speakers to learners and those with the cúpla focal.

Speaking about his appointment, Colm says ‘It is a great honour to be this year’s Ambassador for Seachtain na Gaeilge for County Donegal, especially given the tremendous growth in the language in recent times’.