Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

HSE could be set to work longer hours under new order

HSE staff employed since mid-December 2008 could have rosters changed to an extended working week under new order.

The Head of the HSE, Bernard Gloster, has issued a memo to regional managers to introduce an extended day or week roster for staff after two weeks notice.

The announcement follows the Minister for Health’s comments over the spike in hospital patients on trolleys over the February bank holiday weekend.

However, National secretary of trade union Fórsa, Linda Kelly, says the HSE has not approached the change correctly:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI crew respond to two medical emergencies in four days

20 February 2025
luh new 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

880 planned procedures cancelled at LUH in January

20 February 2025
Pearse Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty urges government to proceed with public inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

20 February 2025
new look letterkenny
Top Stories, News

New Look to close Irish operations

20 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Arranmore RNLI
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI crew respond to two medical emergencies in four days

20 February 2025
luh new 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

880 planned procedures cancelled at LUH in January

20 February 2025
Pearse Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty urges government to proceed with public inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

20 February 2025
new look letterkenny
Top Stories, News

New Look to close Irish operations

20 February 2025
FMDFM-Ebrington
Top Stories, News

£9 million boost for Urban Villages Capital Plan to benefit Derry’s Realm Project

20 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube