HSE could be set to work longer hours under new order

HSE staff employed since mid-December 2008 could have rosters changed to an extended working week under new order.

The Head of the HSE, Bernard Gloster, has issued a memo to regional managers to introduce an extended day or week roster for staff after two weeks notice.

The announcement follows the Minister for Health’s comments over the spike in hospital patients on trolleys over the February bank holiday weekend.

However, National secretary of trade union Fórsa, Linda Kelly, says the HSE has not approached the change correctly: