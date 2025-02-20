Minister agrees to review CLÁR programme

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht has agreed to carry out a review of the CLÁR programme.

It’s on the back of a motion brough forward by Councillor Albert Doherty who has long been calling for the programme to be expended.

In a letter to Donegal County Council, Minister Dara Calleary’s office said in line with population growth in recent years, a review of the CLÁR programme’s eligibility will be conducted with a view to expanding it.

Councillor Doherty says for years organisations have missed out on vital funding: