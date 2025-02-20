Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Omagh Bombing Inquiry team meets with Irish government

The Omagh Bombing inquiry has met with the government in recent weeks to discuss the disclosure of potentially sensitive information.

The Real IRA Car bomb detonated in the town in 1998 killing 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins.

Chelsie Kealey has more…………….

