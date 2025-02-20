Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Planning Permission granted for Creeslough site

Planning permission has been conditionally granted for the demolition of the exisating building and construction of a shop and fuel forecourt at the site of the Creeslough tragedy.

10 lives were lost in October 2022 after an explosion.

The application was first made by Vivo Shell Limited on the 18th of April last year.

There has been ongoing criticism from the families of the victims, calling for the site be developed as a memorial garden. The plan does propose a memorial garden and a light sculpture, but the families say that is not enough.

10 conditions need to be met to see the current site demolished, and a new commercial building constructed which will also include a post office, deli and off-license.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

templemore
Top Stories, News

Fitness requirements for garda recruits to be relaxed

20 February 2025
Truth Recovery
Audio, News, Top Stories

Truth Recovery Panel co-chair urges anyone with a story to tell to come forward

20 February 2025
bellaghy dig
Top Stories, News

County Derry remains are two thousand years old

20 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-19 160914
Audio, News, Top Stories

Planning Permission granted for Creeslough site

20 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

templemore
Top Stories, News

Fitness requirements for garda recruits to be relaxed

20 February 2025
Truth Recovery
Audio, News, Top Stories

Truth Recovery Panel co-chair urges anyone with a story to tell to come forward

20 February 2025
bellaghy dig
Top Stories, News

County Derry remains are two thousand years old

20 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-19 160914
Audio, News, Top Stories

Planning Permission granted for Creeslough site

20 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-19 165814
News, Nine 'til Noon Show, Top Stories

Surgical hub model should be expended to include Donegal

20 February 2025
Omagh Inquiry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Omagh Bombing Inquiry team meets with Irish government

20 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube