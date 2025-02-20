Planning Permission granted for Creeslough site

Planning permission has been conditionally granted for the demolition of the exisating building and construction of a shop and fuel forecourt at the site of the Creeslough tragedy.

10 lives were lost in October 2022 after an explosion.

The application was first made by Vivo Shell Limited on the 18th of April last year.

There has been ongoing criticism from the families of the victims, calling for the site be developed as a memorial garden. The plan does propose a memorial garden and a light sculpture, but the families say that is not enough.

10 conditions need to be met to see the current site demolished, and a new commercial building constructed which will also include a post office, deli and off-license.