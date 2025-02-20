Seven police officers injured in Derry

Seven police officers have been injured in Derry while responding to two separate incidents in the early hours of yesterday morning.

One officer was kicked multiple times in the head.

A 25 year old man has been charged with three counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour during an incident in the Waterside area of the city. He’s due before Derry Magistrates Court on March 12th.

Meanwhile, a 33 year old woman is due in court today charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage in an unrelated incident in the Cityside.