Surgical hub model should be expended to include Donegal

The Seanad has been told that Donegal’s exclusion from the list of surgical hubs being developed across the country is a missed opportunity.

Senator Manus Boyle was speaking after the first of six hubs, announced in 2023, was opened in Dublin last week.

Of the six hubs, two are in Dublin, with one each in Galway Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

Senator Boyle says the North West remains isolated, and believes Minister Carroll McNeill should re-examine the case for a hub in Donegal……..

Seanad Leader Sean Kyne told Senator Boyle his point was a very valid one, and suggested he table a commencement debate, under which the minister would come to the Seanad to hear the motion……………