Update 9.17am – 91 homes and businesses without power in Carndonagh

 

There are 91 homes and businesses without power in Carndonagh, with a predicted restoration time of 2 o’clock this afternoon.

In Derrybeg, 138 homes and businesses had their power restored a short time ago.

Fitzpatrick and Heavey
Top Stories, News

Property company promises to pay RZLT on land it buys in Donegal

21 February 2025
Michael Healy Rae
Top Stories, Audio, News

Healy Rae promises a swift response for foresters affected by storm damage

21 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Two women confirmed dead following crashes in Derry and Tyrone

21 February 2025
An Taoiseach Simon Harris visits the No Barriers Foundation in Letterkenny on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Harris acknowledges it could be years before house prices drop

21 February 2025
