Calls for ‘crucial’ investment in primary care and clinical spaces in Milford area

There’s calls for ‘crucial’ investment in primary care and clinical spaces in the Milford area.

Councillor Declan Meehan says waiting lists for services such as speech and language therapists are growing as satellite clinics are not being delivered in Milford and surrounding areas due to the unsuitability of the current facilities.

Planning permission was previously granted for the development of primary care spaces in Milford. However, that has yet to come to fruition.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the new Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Councillor Meehan says it’s time the Health Minister and the HSE got their act together: