Child seriously injured in crash in Killybegs



A child has been seriously injured in a crash in Killybegs.

The five year old boy was struck by a car at Largy between Killybegs and Kilcar at around 5pm this evening.

He is being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

Gardai say there are no reports of any other injuries.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

The road will remain closed overnight to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.