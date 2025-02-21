Creeslough families have been let down and ignored – McGranaghan

Donegal County Council is being criticised for not informing families in advance of the decision to grant planning permission for the proposed development of the site of the Creeslough explosion.

Bereaved families and their supporters are challenging the planning permission for the rebuilding of a service station and shop at the site of the blast.

Matt McGranaghan, who made one of the 31 submissions on the original planning application, says the news is ‘devastating’ and the families have been let down and ignored………