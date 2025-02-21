Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Death of Pt Sean Rooney raised during calls for retention of triple lock system

Removing Ireland’s triple lock system without an alternative is reckless.

That’s according to Senator Patricia Stephenson who in the Seanad, highlighted the danger facing Irish troops deployed overseas, recalling how Donegal man Private Sean Rooney was killed when the convoy he was travelling in in Lebanon came under attack in 2022.

The triple lock guarantees that no more than 12 members of the Irish Defence Forces can be sent into battle zones without permission from the Government, the Dáil and the UN.

Senator Stephenson says with the removal of the triple lock system, there is no safeguards for troops:

