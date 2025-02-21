Donegal fishing sector needs to be turned around – Deputy MacLochlainn



The Minister for the Marine, Martin Heydon has heard of the plight faced by the fishing sector in Donegal as the industry continues to decline.

Sinn Féin Fishing Spokesperson and Chief Whip Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says he was shocked to see what had happened at the hands of the State when he last visited Killybegs.

In the fishing town, landings have dropped off, in turn hurting the local economy.

He says that bureaucracy is to blame.

Deputy MacLochlainn told the Minister is time to turn things around: