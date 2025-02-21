Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal manager Eamonn Sheridan looks ahead to Oscar Traynor Quarter-Final clash with Mayo

The silverware on display before the Oscar Traynor Trophy Final at AUL Complex, Clonshaugh, Dublin. Photograph by John Kelly.

The Donegal League will face the Mayo League in the Oscar Traynor Trophy Quarter Final this weekend in Ballyare.

Having come out on the right side of a penalty shoot-out after a titanic two-legged tussle with Inishowen in the previous round, Donegal manager Eamonn Sheridan is preparing for another huge battle this Sunday.

Mayo were beaten finalists in last year’s competition, and Sheridan knows it will take a mammoth effort to progress to the semi final.

The Rathmullan native spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to look ahead to the game…

 

Diarmuid Doherty will be at Diamond Park providing live updates from the 2pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

