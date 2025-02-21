Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal set to go head-to-head with Galway at Pearse Stadium – Ryan Bradley Preview

The only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 will collide this coming Sunday at Pearse Stadium.

Donegal have won three games from three and have beaten the last three All Ireland winners in Dublin, Kerry and Armagh to start 2025 in excellent form.

Galway had been flying up until half time in their clash with Derry last time out, but a resurgent second half from the Oakleaf county saw them come from 9 points down to snatch a draw.

That result left Donegal in top spot in the league on 6 points, with the Tribesmen lingering on the shoulder with 5 points after three games played.

Speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on The Score Programme last night, 2012 All Ireland winner Ryan Bradley says Pearse Stadium is a tough place to go, but that Donegal will “have no fear”…

Top Stories

Altnagelvin_Area_Hospital_SMC_2011
Audio, News, Top Stories

North’s Health Minister acknowledges need for new ED at Altnagelvin Hospital

21 February 2025
new look letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach promises to support New Look workers as retailer closes Irish stores

21 February 2025
warning
Top Stories, News

Wind and rain warnings issued for Donegal on Sunday

21 February 2025
marylou mcdonald
Top Stories, News

SF will not travel to the White House for St Patrick’s Day this year

21 February 2025
