Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan says an Infrastructure Commission is needed to drive essential reforms for major capital projects.

He says a commission is necessary to ensure projects like the A5 and A6 are delivered on time and within budget.

Last year the NI Audit Office reported that NI major capital projects would cost £2.45 billion more to complete than was originally estimated.

Mr Durkan raised the issue with Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly in the Assembly this week………..