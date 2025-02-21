Family of Charles Dooher raise concerns over Garda investigation

The family of Charles Dooher who was seriously injured when masked men attacked him in his home in Lifford on January 20th have raised concerns about the Garda investigation.

They believe the attack was attempted murder.

In a statement, through Madden & Finucane Solicitors, the family say Charles, who is in his 20s, continues fight for his life at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the brutal attack.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident last month.

The family claim Gardai failed to act on what they say was a ‘vendetta’ from a local family.

They believe a criminal gang with links to dissident republicans are responsible for the attack on Charles at his home on the Coneyburrow Road at around 10am on January 20th.

A number of family members are believed to have been cable-tied while he was attacked with metal bars, resulting in serious head injuries.

The family have hit out at Gardai for treating the attack as aggravated burglary and serious assault while the PSNI have launched an attempted murder investigation.

The Dooher family claim, that from the outset, family liaison and engagement from Gardai has been inadequate.

However, following a meeting, they say they are prepared to re-engage with Gardai.

The family is again appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Press Statement on behalf of the family of Charles Dooher:

The position of the Dooher family is that what occurred at their home on 20th January 2025 at Lifford, County Donegal, came as a direct result of a failure by An Garda Síochána to police and prosecute members of a local family who have persecuted the Dooher family and maintained a vendetta for more than decade.

A spokeswoman for the Dooher family said: “We are a close, hard working, law abiding family with respect for the law. We believe that a criminal gang from the North, who at times masquerade as members of Dissident Republican micro groups, were engaged and brought in to attack our home with the intention, initially, of carrying out a home invasion and armed robbery. Whilst there, the gang cable-tied members of our family, assaulted Charles Senior before cable-trying him also.

“However, a vicious and cowardly attempt was then made to murder young Charles in his own home. Charles was so brutally attacked about the head that he has lost a large portion of his skull. He was airlifted to the RVH in Belfast. He remains in Belfast clinging to life and the family have maintained a constant vigil at his bedside. If he survives, he will have sustained catastrophic, life-changing injuries.

“Within hours of the brutal attack on our family, the PSNI deemed the case to be one of attempted murder, a home invasion type armed robbery, and an aggravated burglary. Charles’ skull had been smashed open and he clearly received 3 massive and obvious blows to the head with a heavy metal weapon.

“The masked gang were clearly caught on CCTV alighting from their vehicle, heavily armed with long metal bars, a large hammer, a wheel brace, a chainsaw and burglary tools.

“The AGS have had this case classified, logged and minimised, as an aggravated burglary and serious assault. Their press statement issued on 4th February and all online reports from Garda spokespersons confirm this. Even to this day, AGS have yet to state publicly to the local community that what occurred in their midst was a brutal, and clear cut case of attempted murder.

“The PSNI have a dedicated Detective Chief Inspector, Hazel Millar appointed as Senior Investigating Officer for enquiries in the North of Ireland, where Charles’ attackers live. Her Major Investigation Team of 20 experienced detectives as well as the Terrorist Investigation Unit comprising a further 20 detectives were appointed on the same day as the attack. The PSNI have already arrested 2 suspects involved for the offence of attempted murder, and forensic enquiries are ongoing.

“All of my brother’s attackers were masked and apparently forensically aware. These suspects have been bailed for a period of 3 months. Police are currently thoroughly investigating the other 3 men involved. We want to acknowledge and thank DCI Millar personally as well as her team for their efforts and updates, and for also personally reaching out to our family.

“However with one notable exception (Lifford Garda Sergeant Michael McHugh) the Garda Síochána family liaison and engagement with our family, right from the outset of this case, has been abysmal and wholly insensitive.

“At a two hour meeting at Madden & Finucane Solicitors office in Belfast, assisted by our lawyers, we had to robustly take Gardai to task in relation to these matters and for concerns about their investigation into Charles’ case. Very Senior PSNI and Garda officers were in attendance. This should never have had to happen.

“The Garda SIO (in front of the PSNI SIO and our solicitor Ciaran Shiels) acknowledged the communication failings by AGS since Charles’ attempted murder, and has provided us with a verbal commitment to immediately remove and replace the current Family Liaison Officer.

We await news as to the identity of the new appointment. At yesterday’s meeting in Belfast, Senior Gardaí, for the first time, were embarrassed into acknowledging to the family that they were now looking at a number of offences which “includes attempted murder.”

“The Dooher family want a line drawn under the failures of Gardaí to properly classify, police, and investigate Charles’ attempted murder and the attacks on the Dooher family historically. The Dooher family are now accepting the SIO’s bona fides. We are now prepared to cautiously re-engage with Gardaí, and to reinvest our trust in the Garda Investigation Team.

“We are pleading with the public, especially in the Derry and Donegal areas, to come forward with any information that they may have and give it to the authorities. They can also approach any of the family or Madden & Finucane Solicitors, if they are more comfortable with initially doing that. However, the important thing is to please come forward so that we can get justice for Charles.”