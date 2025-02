Finn Harps have been beaten 1-0 by Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

A stunning Sean Keogh free-kick after just 2 minutes was enough to give the away side all three points.

In other results, Treaty United had a 5-0 away win over Athlone Town and Cobh drew 2-2 with Kerry.

Diarmuid Doherty and Declan Boyle reported live from Ballybofey at full time…