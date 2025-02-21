Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
First win of the season for Derry City

Derry City have beaten Bohemians 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

A Michael Duffy free-kick after 10 minutes gave the Candy Stripes their first win of the season, having been beaten by champions Shelbourne in last week’s opening fixture.

In other Premier Division games, Galway United beat St. Pat’s 2-1, Drogheda were 3-0 winners at home to Sligo and Shels defeated 10-man Waterford 1-0.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from the Brandywell for Highland Radio Sport…

 

Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Child seriously injured in crash in Killybegs

21 February 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin confirmed as Junior Minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education

21 February 2025
Garda Road Closed
Top Stories, News

Kilcar to Killybegs road closed following crash

21 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Victim of second fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday named

21 February 2025
