First win of the season for Derry City

Derry City have beaten Bohemians 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

A Michael Duffy free-kick after 10 minutes gave the Candy Stripes their first win of the season, having been beaten by champions Shelbourne in last week’s opening fixture.

In other Premier Division games, Galway United beat St. Pat’s 2-1, Drogheda were 3-0 winners at home to Sligo and Shels defeated 10-man Waterford 1-0.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from the Brandywell for Highland Radio Sport…