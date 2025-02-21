Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Harps coach Tommy Canning: “There are green shoots of positivity”

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps can consider themselves unlucky not to have picked up at least a point in their first home game of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season this evening.

Darren Murphy’s side were beaten by a goal-to-nil against highly fancied Dundalk at Finn Park, with the winner coming after just two minutes.

Harps pushed for an equaliser in the second half but the away side claimed the spoils.

After the game, Diarmuid Doherty caught up with coach Tommy Canning who said there are “green shoots of positivity” from the performance…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Child seriously injured in crash in Killybegs

21 February 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin confirmed as Junior Minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education

21 February 2025
Garda Road Closed
Top Stories, News

Kilcar to Killybegs road closed following crash

21 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Victim of second fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday named

21 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Child seriously injured in crash in Killybegs

21 February 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin confirmed as Junior Minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education

21 February 2025
Garda Road Closed
Top Stories, News

Kilcar to Killybegs road closed following crash

21 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Victim of second fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday named

21 February 2025
Charles Dooher
News

Family of Charles Dooher raise concerns over Garda investigation

21 February 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, February 21st

21 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube