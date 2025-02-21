Harps coach Tommy Canning: “There are green shoots of positivity”

Finn Harps can consider themselves unlucky not to have picked up at least a point in their first home game of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season this evening.

Darren Murphy’s side were beaten by a goal-to-nil against highly fancied Dundalk at Finn Park, with the winner coming after just two minutes.

Harps pushed for an equaliser in the second half but the away side claimed the spoils.

After the game, Diarmuid Doherty caught up with coach Tommy Canning who said there are “green shoots of positivity” from the performance…