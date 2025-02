Minister Michael Healy-Rae says he’s standing ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with those people who put land aside for forestry over the past two decades.

Satellite images show nearly 24,000 hectares of forestry have been damaged by storms Darragh and Eowyn.

A ‘Forest Windblow Taskforce’ is putting together a plan of action for owners.

The Junior Minister for Forestry says there are enormous challenges ahead, but he’s promising a swift response………….