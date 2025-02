A Letterkenny Councillor says there must be widespread consultation on the planned transport hub in the town.

In the interim, Cllr Ciaran Brogan says €500,000 has been received from Transport for Ireland for bus shelters, and a substantial proportion of that will be spent on the current bus stop in Letterkenny stop, close to the old Oatfield site.

Cllr Brogan says as it gets ever more busy, a better shelter is needed…………..