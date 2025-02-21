Michael Duffy, Carl Winchester & Andy Mitchell react to Derry City’s win over Bohs

Derry City got their first win of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season with a 1-0 home victory over Bohemians this evening.

Michael Duffy got the game’s only goal on 10 minutes. The match-winner spoke to Martin Holmes at full time…

Derry’s Carl Winchester says the crowd were “unbelievable” during tonight’s game…

Candy Stripes manager Tiernan Lynch was shown a red card for getting involved in a ruckus in the first half.

Derry’s assistant manager Andy Mitchell was the man calling the shots for the rest of the game.

Mitchell spoke to the assembled media afterwards…