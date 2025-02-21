Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Michael Murphy on Donegal’s blistering start to 2025: “It’s very early days yet”

Michael Murphy returned to the pitch in a Donegal jersey for the first time in two years on Sunday against Armagh at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

To say the Glenswilly man’s comeback was eventful would be an understatement – Murphy kicked three points, made a majestic one-handed catch from a kick-out and brushed off a head-butt to the chest from Armagh captain Aidan Forker, which resulted in Forker receiving his marching orders just seconds after Murphy’s introduction off the bench.

Donegal defeated All-Ireland Champions Armagh 0-21 to 1-10 to keep their 100% record in the NFL Division 1 in tact.

The All-Ireland winning captain from 2012 spoke to John Breslin on Around The North-West this afternoon and was keen to play down both his return and Donegal’s fantastic start to 2025.

“We know as a group it’s very early days yet” said Murphy…

physiotherapy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for 'crucial' investment in primary care and clinical spaces in Milford area

21 February 2025
Altnagelvin_Area_Hospital_SMC_2011
Audio, News, Top Stories

North's Health Minister acknowledges need for new ED at Altnagelvin Hospital

21 February 2025
new look letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach promises to support New Look workers as retailer closes Irish stores

21 February 2025
warning
Top Stories, News

Wind and rain warnings issued for Donegal on Sunday

21 February 2025
