Michael Murphy on Donegal’s blistering start to 2025: “It’s very early days yet”

Michael Murphy returned to the pitch in a Donegal jersey for the first time in two years on Sunday against Armagh at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

To say the Glenswilly man’s comeback was eventful would be an understatement – Murphy kicked three points, made a majestic one-handed catch from a kick-out and brushed off a head-butt to the chest from Armagh captain Aidan Forker, which resulted in Forker receiving his marching orders just seconds after Murphy’s introduction off the bench.

Donegal defeated All-Ireland Champions Armagh 0-21 to 1-10 to keep their 100% record in the NFL Division 1 in tact.

The All-Ireland winning captain from 2012 spoke to John Breslin on Around The North-West this afternoon and was keen to play down both his return and Donegal’s fantastic start to 2025.

“We know as a group it’s very early days yet” said Murphy…