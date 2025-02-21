North’s Health Minister acknowledges need for new ED at Altnagelvin Hospital

The North’s Health Minister has again acknowledged the need for a new Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, but repeated his belief that it will be at least five years before that can be achieved.

He was responding on the Assembly floor to Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson, who told Minister Mike Nesbitt that some elderly patients with cancer were being referred to the hospital’s ED, only to be left on a trolley or chair for 24 hours or more.

Minister Nesbitt recounted his own experience when he visited the hospital a number of weeks ago: