Property company promises to pay RZLT on land it buys in Donegal

 

One of the country’s leading property development companies is offering to pay the Residential Zoned Land Tax on land it purchases in Donegal.

As part of its expansion strategy, Fitzpatrick & Heavey Homes says it is actively looking to acquire residentially zoned land in the county.

CEO Ciaran Fitzpatrick says the company currently has 350 homes under construction across Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, and Cork, and is looking to deliver over 100 homes in Donegal.

He says while the Residential Zoned Land Tax is intended to encourage development, it also places a financial strain on landowners who may not have the means to build, and by absorbing the tax on any land it purchases, the company is providing an immediate solution.

The RZLT, which came into effect on the first of this month, imposes an annual tax of 3% on the market value of undeveloped, residentially zoned land.

At present, only active construction sites and certain agricultural lands qualify for relief.

Fitzpatrick and Heavey
Top Stories, News

Property company promises to pay RZLT on land it buys in Donegal

21 February 2025
Michael Healy Rae
Top Stories, Audio, News

Healy Rae promises a swift response for foresters affected by storm damage

21 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Two women confirmed dead following crashes in Derry and Tyrone

21 February 2025
An Taoiseach Simon Harris visits the No Barriers Foundation in Letterkenny on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Harris acknowledges it could be years before house prices drop

21 February 2025
Advertisement

