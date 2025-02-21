Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
SF will not travel to the White House for St Patrick’s Day this year

Sinn Féin won’t travel to the White House for St Patrick’s Day this year.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill have made the decision after Donald Trump’s comments about the future of Gaza.

The US President has threatened to remove the Palestinian people from the area to create a new “riviera of the Middle East.”

The Sinn Féin leader usually attends events at the White House and on Capitol Hill each St Patrick’s Day.

Mary Lou McDonald says they had to make a principled stance this year…………..

Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Neale Richmond’s is criticising the Sinn Fein Leader’s decision.

He says Mary Lou Mc Donald is speaking from the ‘luxury of opposition’……………

