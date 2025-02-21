Taoiseach promises to support New Look workers as retailer closes Irish stores

The Taoiseach has promised to support the 347 New Look workers who are facing redundancy as the fashion retailer pulls out of Ireland

The British-owned clothing retailer which has 26 stores around the country blamed years of sustained losses as the reason behind the closures.

14 staff at New Look’s Letterkenny store will be affected by the closure.

A 30 day staff consultation process will begin over the coming days with a collective redundancy process that will impact all employees.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says it’s disappointing to see the stores closing: