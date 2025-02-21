Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Victim of second fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday named

35 year old Annemarie (Annie) McWilliams from the Kilrea area has been named as the second woman to die in a fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday.

She died at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at around 3.10pm.

Earlier, Police named 43 year old Leanne Thomas, nee Carey, as the victim of a fatal crash on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road shortly before 5pm last evening.

Two men and a young child were also seriously injured in the crash.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crashes or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Kilcar to Killybegs road closed following crash

21 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Victim of second fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday named

21 February 2025
Charles Dooher
News

Family of Charles Dooher raise concerns over Garda investigation

21 February 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, February 21st

21 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Kilcar to Killybegs road closed following crash

21 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Victim of second fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday named

21 February 2025
Charles Dooher
News

Family of Charles Dooher raise concerns over Garda investigation

21 February 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, February 21st

21 February 2025
Leanne Thomas
News

Woman killed in Co Tyrone crash named

21 February 2025
physiotherapy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for ‘crucial’ investment in primary care and clinical spaces in Milford area

21 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube