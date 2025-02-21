Victim of second fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday named

35 year old Annemarie (Annie) McWilliams from the Kilrea area has been named as the second woman to die in a fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday.

She died at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at around 3.10pm.

Earlier, Police named 43 year old Leanne Thomas, nee Carey, as the victim of a fatal crash on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road shortly before 5pm last evening.

Two men and a young child were also seriously injured in the crash.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crashes or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage to contact them.