Wind and rain warnings issued for Donegal on Sunday

A number of wind and rain warnings have been issued for Sunday, with yellow alerts in effect in Donegal for much of the day.

Strong winds and heavy rain are predicted from early in the morning until 3pm with very strong winds expected for the rest of the day.

Met Eireann says there will be and gusty southerly winds together with spells of heavy rain in Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford and Wicklow on Sunday from 2am until 3pm.

Possible impacts include difficult travel conditions, localised flooding, fallen trees and loose debris, along with poor visibility.

A further status yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 3 o’clock until midnight on Sunday, with very strong and gusty southwesterly winds predicted.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 3am until 3pm on Sunday.