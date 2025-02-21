Two women confirmed dead following crashes in Derry and Tyrone

Two women have died as a result oof crashes in Counties Derry and Tyrone.

A woman has died following a road traffic collision outside Coleraine yesterday afternoon at 3.10.

The collision, which involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux, occurred on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at around 3.10pm.

The female driver of the Seat died at the scene.

A woman has died as a result of a collision on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road yesterday.

The crash involving a Ford Ka and a Nissan Note occurred close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm.

The deceased, who was a passenger in the Ka, died at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.