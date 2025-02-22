Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Another national title for Sommer Lecky – Patsy McGonigle reports from National Senior Indoor Championships

Sommer Lecky

Sommer Lecky is once again the National Senior Indoor High-Jump Champion after claiming the win in the National Senior Indoor Championships today.

With more, here’s Highland Radio’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle…

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information on Skeoge Link Road hit and run

22 February 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Top Stories

Over 174,000 in Ireland waiting for a driving test

22 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-22 114332
News, Top Stories

Scoil Roisin granted additional Special Education Teacher rooms

22 February 2025
become-a-residential-real-estate-developer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government seeking to implement cash and tax-back incentives for house developers

22 February 2025
