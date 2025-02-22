Another national title for Sommer Lecky – Patsy McGonigle reports from National Senior Indoor Championships

Sommer Lecky is once again the National Senior Indoor High-Jump Champion after claiming the win in the National Senior Indoor Championships today.
With more, here’s Highland Radio’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle…
