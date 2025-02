Donegal County Council is being urged to liaise with the Office of the Public Works to carry out drain cleaning in Trentagh.

To date, around half a million euro has been spent on efforts to combat flooding in the area.

Councillor Michael McBride however, says additional efforts need to be made to put an end to flooding along the route from Trentagh crossroads to the local Church.

He says it’s unacceptable for the many homeowners living in the area: