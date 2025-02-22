Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal heritage groups invited to apply for funding

Applications for the Community Heritage Grant Scheme have opened for groups in Donegal.

The initiative provides funding for proactive, voluntary heritage groups.

The Community Heritage Grant Scheme provides funding for community groups that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, buildings, monuments, habitats, species or objects.

The initiative is also aimed at improving access and inclusion to heritage sites as well as supporting training events for traditional building skills, craft skills, graveyard recording and biodiversity and the purchase of specialised equipment.

Grants of between €500 and €25,000 are available.

Last year, 17 heritage groups across Donegal secured around €356,000 in funding.

The closing date for online applications is 11:30pm on Friday, March 14th.

More information is available on heritagecouncil.ie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Drain 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Calls for drain cleaning to be carried out in Trentagh

22 February 2025
Photo 2 (Church Ruins, Machaire Gathlán) JG
Top Stories, News

Donegal heritage groups invited to apply for funding

22 February 2025
Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Child seriously injured in crash in Killybegs

21 February 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin confirmed as Junior Minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education

21 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Drain 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Calls for drain cleaning to be carried out in Trentagh

22 February 2025
Photo 2 (Church Ruins, Machaire Gathlán) JG
Top Stories, News

Donegal heritage groups invited to apply for funding

22 February 2025
Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Child seriously injured in crash in Killybegs

21 February 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin confirmed as Junior Minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education

21 February 2025
Garda Road Closed
Top Stories, News

Kilcar to Killybegs road closed following crash

21 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Victim of second fatal crash in Northern Ireland yesterday named

21 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube