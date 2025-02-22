Donegal heritage groups invited to apply for funding

Applications for the Community Heritage Grant Scheme have opened for groups in Donegal.

The initiative provides funding for proactive, voluntary heritage groups.

The Community Heritage Grant Scheme provides funding for community groups that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, buildings, monuments, habitats, species or objects.

The initiative is also aimed at improving access and inclusion to heritage sites as well as supporting training events for traditional building skills, craft skills, graveyard recording and biodiversity and the purchase of specialised equipment.

Grants of between €500 and €25,000 are available.

Last year, 17 heritage groups across Donegal secured around €356,000 in funding.

The closing date for online applications is 11:30pm on Friday, March 14th.

More information is available on heritagecouncil.ie.