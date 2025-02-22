Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fergus McGee says “common sense prevailed throughout” at GAA Congress

Donegal Central Council Delegate Fergus McGee

Fergus McGee says this weekend’s GAA Congress was “an excellent advertisement for the whole county” as some big decisions were made at the Abbey Hotel this morning.

The Donegal Central Council Delegate says “common sense prevailed throughout”, as several important motions were decided upon.

Most notably, the round-robin format in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will be replaced by a new format consisting of 16 teams – the 8 provincial finalists, the highest ranked Allianz NFL finishers, and the Tailteann Cup winners.

McGee spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at the event…

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information on Skeoge Link Road hit and run

22 February 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Top Stories

Over 174,000 in Ireland waiting for a driving test

22 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-22 114332
News, Top Stories

Scoil Roisin granted additional Special Education Teacher rooms

22 February 2025
become-a-residential-real-estate-developer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government seeking to implement cash and tax-back incentives for house developers

22 February 2025
