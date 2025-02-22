Fergus McGee says “common sense prevailed throughout” at GAA Congress

Fergus McGee says this weekend’s GAA Congress was “an excellent advertisement for the whole county” as some big decisions were made at the Abbey Hotel this morning.

The Donegal Central Council Delegate says “common sense prevailed throughout”, as several important motions were decided upon.

Most notably, the round-robin format in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will be replaced by a new format consisting of 16 teams – the 8 provincial finalists, the highest ranked Allianz NFL finishers, and the Tailteann Cup winners.

McGee spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at the event…