The Government is looking to implement cash-back and tax-back incentives for developers, in a bid to speed up the building of homes.

The scheme would allow developers to get either tax refunds or straight cash grants when a job is completed, helping bridge the gap in financing projects.

It’s being modelled after a similar and successful strategy in the UK.

Ireland Editor with the Irish Independent, Fionnán Sheahan, says the Government wants to increase housing supply quickly: