LGFA President Michael Naughton: “It was great to have the GAA Congress in Donegal”

Michael Naughton spoke on inclusivity in the GAA and gave his reaction to changes in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship structure for 2026, with the ending of the round-robin format.

The LGFA President also gave his thoughts on the withdrawal of a motion that would have led to the ending of penalties deciding provincial finals.

That matter will go to more discussion and will come up at special congress meeting later this year.

Here’s Naughton speaking to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at Congress in the Abbey Hotel this afternoon…