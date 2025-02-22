Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

LGFA President Michael Naughton: “It was great to have the GAA Congress in Donegal”

LGFA President Míchaél Naughton

Michael Naughton spoke on inclusivity in the GAA and gave his reaction to changes in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship structure for 2026, with the ending of the round-robin format.

The LGFA President also gave his thoughts on the withdrawal of a motion that would have led to the ending of penalties deciding provincial finals.

That matter will go to more discussion and will come up at special congress meeting later this year.

Here’s Naughton speaking to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at Congress in the Abbey Hotel this afternoon…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information on Skeoge Link Road hit and run

22 February 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Top Stories

Over 174,000 in Ireland waiting for a driving test

22 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-22 114332
News, Top Stories

Scoil Roisin granted additional Special Education Teacher rooms

22 February 2025
become-a-residential-real-estate-developer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government seeking to implement cash and tax-back incentives for house developers

22 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information on Skeoge Link Road hit and run

22 February 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Top Stories

Over 174,000 in Ireland waiting for a driving test

22 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-22 114332
News, Top Stories

Scoil Roisin granted additional Special Education Teacher rooms

22 February 2025
become-a-residential-real-estate-developer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government seeking to implement cash and tax-back incentives for house developers

22 February 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following Dublin shooting

22 February 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Omagh appealing for information after car involved in collision stolen

22 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube