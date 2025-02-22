Mary Coughlan says “it’s the right thing to do” as All-Ireland Senior Football Championship gets set for major overhaul in 2026

The All-Ireland Football Championship is set for a major overhaul in 2026.

Delegates at Congress in Donegal Town have heavily backed a motion to scrap the round-robin group format in favour of a backdoor system.

16 teams will compete for the Sam Maguire, the eight provincial finalists, the next best seven teams based on final league position and the previous season’s Tailteann Cup winners.

Donegal GAA Chairperson Mary Coughlan spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore to give her thoughts on the changes…