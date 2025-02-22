Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mary Coughlan says “it’s the right thing to do” as All-Ireland Senior Football Championship gets set for major overhaul in 2026

The All-Ireland Football Championship is set for a major overhaul in 2026.

Delegates at Congress in Donegal Town have heavily backed a motion to scrap the round-robin group format in favour of a backdoor system.

16 teams will compete for the Sam Maguire, the eight provincial finalists, the next best seven teams based on final league position and the previous season’s Tailteann Cup winners.

Donegal GAA Chairperson Mary Coughlan spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore to give her thoughts on the changes…

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information on Skeoge Link Road hit and run

22 February 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Top Stories

Over 174,000 in Ireland waiting for a driving test

22 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-22 114332
News, Top Stories

Scoil Roisin granted additional Special Education Teacher rooms

22 February 2025
become-a-residential-real-estate-developer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government seeking to implement cash and tax-back incentives for house developers

22 February 2025
