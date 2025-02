Institute have beaten Dundela 3-1 in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.

Goals from Connor Quigley, Padraig Lynch and Evan Tweed were enough to give the away side a valuable win.

‘Stute now sit in 8th spot in the division.

In other games this afternoon, runaway league-leaders Bangor defeated Armagh 3-0, Ballinamallard were 2-0 home winners over Ballyclare, Ards and Newington drew 1-1 and Annagh played out a 2-2 draw with Limavady.