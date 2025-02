Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan says his side deserved their victory against St. Patrick’s Athletic in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division last night.

The Westerners were 2-0 up after 25 minutes thanks to a brace from Patrick Hickey.

Stephen Kenny’s team pulled one back on the half-hour mark but couldn’t find an equaliser and Galway claimed all three points.

After the game, former Finn Harps boss Horgan spoke to Nathan Murphy…