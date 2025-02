Over 174,000 people are currently waiting for a driving test.

Of those, more than 31,000 aren’t eligible, nearly 17,000 have scheduled an appointment and over 72,400 are waiting for a date.

Dublin has the highest waitlist, at almost 57,000, followed by Cork, Kildare and Meath.

The centre with the highest waitlist was Tallaght at 18,272.