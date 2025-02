Police in Omagh are appealing for information after a car involved in a collision was stolen.

A red Kia Soul was involved in a collision on Todd’s Road, near the Beltany Road junction on February 8th.

The car was not driveable and the owner left it to arrange recovery.

However, when he returned to lift the car it was no longer there.

Police are asking anyone who saw it being removed or know of its current whereabouts please contact them on 101.