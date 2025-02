City of Derry have been beaten 25-9 by Grovener in today’s Ulster Championship 1 clash.

The result leaves Derry rock-bottom of the division with four games to play.

Alec McDonald was there for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…

Alec spoke to City Of Derry coach Eugene Murnane after the final whistle this afternoon.

Murnane was in no mood to talk relegation.

“I’m not that type of person. I’m just not going to lie down and say that’s the end of it. It’s not the end of it. We keep playing”…